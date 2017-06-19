Marissa Urie & Raymond Chantz Richens
Wayne and Tracie Urie of Ferron are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Marissa, to Raymond Chantz Richens, son of Jeff and Amy Richens of Price, on Friday, June 23, in the Manti Utah Temple. You are invited to a reception held in their honor that evening from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Huntington Stake Center located at 210 North Main Street in Huntington.
