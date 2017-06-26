Intermark welds a connection to Carbon County
A new steel fabrication company in Price is quietly growing and looking for new workers amid an atmosphere of shuttered businesses and decreasing employment opportunities. Intermark Steel has been in business for a little more than a year at 392 East 400 South.
