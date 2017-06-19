Hailey Kate Kirkwood & Adam Lorenzo Thayn

Quenten and Bonnie Kirkwood, are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Hailey Kate, to Adam Lorenzo Thayn, son of Bill and Toni Thayn during a private ceremony on Saturday, June 24, 2017. A reception will be held in their honor that evening from 7:00-8:00 pm at the Tuscan located at 23 E 100 N Price UT.

