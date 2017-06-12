Forest Service to host seven open hou...

Forest Service to host seven open houses on forest plan revision

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Emery County Progress

The Manti-La Sal National Forest is providing a 30-day review period on the Draft Assessment Report beginning on June 22, 2017. The Draft Assessment Report evaluates the current ecological, physical, social, and economic trends and conditions of the Forest, and documents the first phase of Forest Plan Revision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Emery County Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Price Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best Commuter City in Utah? (Jun '16) Jun '16 SMPreston 1
News Fight over money led to fatal stabbing, Price p... (May '12) Apr '16 athenawp49 7
News Utah judge who ordered baby removed from lesbia... (Jan '16) Jan '16 NorCal Native 4
News After outcry, judge reverses order taking baby ... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Pattysboi 8
News Judge who ordered baby taken away from gay fost... (Nov '15) Nov '15 NE Jade 6
So many questions about kissing... (Oct '15) Oct '15 usufreshman 1
Notre Dame School Bus VW 1963 campervan (Jan '15) Jan '15 Formula 1kid 1
See all Price Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Price Forum Now

Price Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Price Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Price, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,400 • Total comments across all topics: 281,736,701

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC