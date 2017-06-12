Forest Service to host seven open houses on forest plan revision
The Manti-La Sal National Forest is providing a 30-day review period on the Draft Assessment Report beginning on June 22, 2017. The Draft Assessment Report evaluates the current ecological, physical, social, and economic trends and conditions of the Forest, and documents the first phase of Forest Plan Revision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Emery County Progress.
Add your comments below
Price Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Commuter City in Utah? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|SMPreston
|1
|Fight over money led to fatal stabbing, Price p... (May '12)
|Apr '16
|athenawp49
|7
|Utah judge who ordered baby removed from lesbia... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|NorCal Native
|4
|After outcry, judge reverses order taking baby ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Pattysboi
|8
|Judge who ordered baby taken away from gay fost... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|NE Jade
|6
|So many questions about kissing... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|usufreshman
|1
|Notre Dame School Bus VW 1963 campervan (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Formula 1kid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Price Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC