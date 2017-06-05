Diversify: The best bet for Utah coal...

Diversify: The best bet for Utah coal towns

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

The Salt Lake Tribune) Town of Helper just west of Price still houses the Union Pacific railroad yard where long coal trains get additional engines to "help" them up the steep incline in Price Canyon. Railroads and coal have had a relationship for decades in supporting the economy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Price Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best Commuter City in Utah? (Jun '16) Jun '16 SMPreston 1
News Fight over money led to fatal stabbing, Price p... (May '12) Apr '16 athenawp49 7
News Utah judge who ordered baby removed from lesbia... (Jan '16) Jan '16 NorCal Native 4
News After outcry, judge reverses order taking baby ... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Pattysboi 8
News Judge who ordered baby taken away from gay fost... (Nov '15) Nov '15 NE Jade 6
So many questions about kissing... (Oct '15) Oct '15 usufreshman 1
Notre Dame School Bus VW 1963 campervan (Jan '15) Jan '15 Formula 1kid 1
See all Price Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Price Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Carbon County was issued at June 08 at 11:33AM MDT

Price Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Price Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Price, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,237 • Total comments across all topics: 281,607,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC