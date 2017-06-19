Deadline to Apply for Coal Miner Certification Exams is Coming Soon
Surface mine foreman The exams will be administered on Friday, July 21, at the Carbon County Events Center 450 S. Fairgrounds Way, Price. For more information, contact the Coal Miner Certification Office at 435-613-5901.
