Commission to Bookmobile supporters: ...

Commission to Bookmobile supporters: Go ask the schools to help with funding

Tuesday Jun 27

At Wednesday's regular Carbon County Commission meeting, a Bruin Point Elementary School fifth grader presented a petition with more than 1,000 signatures supporting the Bookmobile, four mayors in Carbon County spoke in favor of the service and a representative of the Utah State Library Division presented a proposal to limit the number of stops the Carbon County Bookmobile makes, thereby reducing the contribution the county makes for the service. The commission meeting room was packed with Bookmobile supporters, including patrons, local library workers and friends of libraries, and local elected officials.

