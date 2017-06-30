Commission to Bookmobile supporters: Go ask the schools to help with funding
At Wednesday's regular Carbon County Commission meeting, a Bruin Point Elementary School fifth grader presented a petition with more than 1,000 signatures supporting the Bookmobile, four mayors in Carbon County spoke in favor of the service and a representative of the Utah State Library Division presented a proposal to limit the number of stops the Carbon County Bookmobile makes, thereby reducing the contribution the county makes for the service. The commission meeting room was packed with Bookmobile supporters, including patrons, local library workers and friends of libraries, and local elected officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Advocate.
Add your comments below
Price Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3rd hole planned to reach Utah miners (Aug '07)
|Jun 23
|mosaic causes asthma
|3
|Best Commuter City in Utah? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|SMPreston
|1
|Fight over money led to fatal stabbing, Price p... (May '12)
|Apr '16
|athenawp49
|7
|Utah judge who ordered baby removed from lesbia... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|NorCal Native
|4
|After outcry, judge reverses order taking baby ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Pattysboi
|8
|Judge who ordered baby taken away from gay fost... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|NE Jade
|6
|So many questions about kissing... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|usufreshman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Price Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC