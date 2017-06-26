Bealls of Price to close in July

Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: Sun Advocate

Bealls of Price, a branch of Stage Stores, will be closing in July, after just under 10 years of business in the area. According to an email from Bria Worthington Lundy, Director of Public Relations, Events & Community, "Stage Stores is planning to close stores as we take steps to further strengthen our Company and better serve our customers and communities.

