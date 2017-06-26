Bealls of Price to close in July
Bealls of Price, a branch of Stage Stores, will be closing in July, after just under 10 years of business in the area. According to an email from Bria Worthington Lundy, Director of Public Relations, Events & Community, "Stage Stores is planning to close stores as we take steps to further strengthen our Company and better serve our customers and communities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Advocate.
Add your comments below
Price Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3rd hole planned to reach Utah miners (Aug '07)
|Jun 23
|mosaic causes asthma
|3
|Best Commuter City in Utah? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|SMPreston
|1
|Fight over money led to fatal stabbing, Price p... (May '12)
|Apr '16
|athenawp49
|7
|Utah judge who ordered baby removed from lesbia... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|NorCal Native
|4
|After outcry, judge reverses order taking baby ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Pattysboi
|8
|Judge who ordered baby taken away from gay fost... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|NE Jade
|6
|So many questions about kissing... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|usufreshman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Price Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC