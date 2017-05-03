Why Utah and Idaho college students w...

Why Utah and Idaho college students want interfaith initiatives on their campuses

Monday May 1

While college campuses in Utah and southern Idaho are dominated by Mormon students, Utah State University professor Bonnie Glass-Coffin sees a diversity of faith traditions among the student body and an opportunity to tap into that interfaith resource. The founder of USU's Interfaith Initiative envisions a statewide network of interfaith groups on Utah campuses to build bridges and create leadership opportunities for students.

