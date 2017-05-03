Why Utah and Idaho college students want interfaith initiatives on their campuses
While college campuses in Utah and southern Idaho are dominated by Mormon students, Utah State University professor Bonnie Glass-Coffin sees a diversity of faith traditions among the student body and an opportunity to tap into that interfaith resource. The founder of USU's Interfaith Initiative envisions a statewide network of interfaith groups on Utah campuses to build bridges and create leadership opportunities for students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Price Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Commuter City in Utah? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|SMPreston
|1
|Fight over money led to fatal stabbing, Price p... (May '12)
|Apr '16
|athenawp49
|7
|Utah judge who ordered baby removed from lesbia... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|NorCal Native
|4
|After outcry, judge reverses order taking baby ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Pattysboi
|8
|Judge who ordered baby taken away from gay fost... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|NE Jade
|6
|So many questions about kissing... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|usufreshman
|1
|Notre Dame School Bus VW 1963 campervan (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Formula 1kid
|1
