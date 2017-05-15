USU Eastern student art show winners

USU Eastern student art show winners

Lauren Wilkinson of Price won Best of Show for her photo "Dew Drop" at USU Eastern's Student Art Show. Eight students were honored with cash awards and certificates at the annual show during the closing reception on April 27. Artistic talent apparently runs in Lauren's family.

