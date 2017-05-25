Price police arrest two suspects on drug charges

More than 44 grams of heroin, at least 58 grams of methamphetamine, and $3,200 in cash were seized after a search warrant was served at a Price residence early Monday morning. Just a day after apprehending two bank robbery suspects, Price Police Officer Drew Olson developed information Sunday evening that significant drug dealing was occurring at the home, which is located at 245 South 200 East.

