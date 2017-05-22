Carlsen to depart Carbon District for new job in Box Elder County
Carbon School District Superintendent Steve Carlsen will leave his job here to become the superintendent of Box Elder County School District in northern Utah. His resignation is effective June 30. "I have loved working in Carbon County with both the school district and in getting to know the community," Carlsen said Tuesday.
Read more at Sun Advocate.
