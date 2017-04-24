Water outlook much better
The current water outlook for the Price River Drainage Basin is much improved over the past few years in several categories. According to a water resources update presented at the April 12 Price City Council meeting by Public Works Director Miles Nelson, the flow rate of the Colton Springs increased by 65 percent between February 5 and April 2, going from 1.6 million gallons per day to 2.65 million gallons per day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Advocate.
Add your comments below
Price Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Commuter City in Utah? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|SMPreston
|1
|Fight over money led to fatal stabbing, Price p... (May '12)
|Apr '16
|athenawp49
|7
|Utah judge who ordered baby removed from lesbia... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|NorCal Native
|4
|After outcry, judge reverses order taking baby ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Pattysboi
|8
|Judge who ordered baby taken away from gay fost... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|NE Jade
|6
|So many questions about kissing... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|usufreshman
|1
|Notre Dame School Bus VW 1963 campervan (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Formula 1kid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Price Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC