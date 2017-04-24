USUE to honor its top students Friday
Twenty-two students in 23 departments, comprising the best students at Utah State University Eastern in 2016-17, will be honored at the awards program at 7 p.m., Friday, April 28, in the Jennifer Leavitt Student Center. Also recognized will be those students receiving honor and high honor cords.
