USU Eastern students brought home gold, silver and bronze medals at the statewide Skills USA
Eastern's welding department students continue to dominate the competition with Ryland Barney from Roosevelt, taking first place in the individual welding competition, a feat Eastern welders achieved 15 times in the past 16 years. He travels to Louisville, Ken., in June to represent USUE and the state of Utah at the National Skills and Leadership Conference.
