USU Eastern does well at Skills competition

USU Eastern students brought home gold, silver and bronze medals at the statewide SkillsUSA competition held at Salt Lake Community College March 23-24. Eastern's welding department students continue to dominate the competition with Ryland Barney from Roosevelt, taking first place in the individual welding competition, a feat Eastern welders achieved 15 times in the past 16 years.

