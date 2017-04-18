USU alumni honor LaVell, Mayzell King

USU alumni honor LaVell, Mayzell King

One cannot talk about higher education in Southeastern Utah without mentioning LaVell and Mayzell King. The renowned educators were honored by Utah State University Alumni Association as two of six alumni inducted into the 2017 Hall of Honor on April 8 in Logan.

