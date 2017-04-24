Order of the Arrow Conclave brings in the best of the West
They are the Boy Scouts who best exemplify the Scout Oath and Law in their daily lives. More than 425 Boy Scouts who are members of the Order of the Arrow Brotherhood converged on Price over the weekend for a Western Region Section Conclave that included five lodges in Utah, Idaho and Wyoming.
