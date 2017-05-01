Ferron man ordered to stand trial on charges of murdering mom, brother

Seth Gordon Peterson, 25, of Ferron, is charged in Carbon County's 7th District Court with two counts of aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; in addition to attempted aggravated murder and aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies; and failing to stop at the command of an officer, a third-degree felony. He is accused of shooting and killing his mother, Susan Peterson, 45, and James Peterson, 23, on Nov. 2 in a field near a farmhouse outside Hiawatha, Carbon County.

