BLM Seeks Public Comment on Joe's Val...

BLM Seeks Public Comment on Joe's Valley Bouldering Plan

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: Emery County Progress

The Bureau of Land Management's Price Field Office is seeking comments on an Environmental Assessment that analyzes a joint plan by the BLM and U.S. Forest Service . The proposal includes designating and improving two campsites, designating trails and parking areas, and restoring areas impacted by visitor activities in Joe's Valley, west of Castle Dale in Emery County, Utah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Emery County Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Price Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best Commuter City in Utah? (Jun '16) Jun '16 SMPreston 1
News Fight over money led to fatal stabbing, Price p... (May '12) Apr '16 athenawp49 7
News Utah judge who ordered baby removed from lesbia... (Jan '16) Jan '16 NorCal Native 4
News After outcry, judge reverses order taking baby ... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Pattysboi 8
News Judge who ordered baby taken away from gay fost... (Nov '15) Nov '15 NE Jade 6
So many questions about kissing... (Oct '15) Oct '15 usufreshman 1
Notre Dame School Bus VW 1963 campervan (Jan '15) Jan '15 Formula 1kid 1
See all Price Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Price Forum Now

Price Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Price Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Price, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,076 • Total comments across all topics: 280,696,715

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC