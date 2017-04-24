BLM Seeks Public Comment on Joe's Valley Bouldering Plan
The Bureau of Land Management's Price Field Office is seeking comments on an Environmental Assessment that analyzes a joint plan by the BLM and U.S. Forest Service . The proposal includes designating and improving two campsites, designating trails and parking areas, and restoring areas impacted by visitor activities in Joe's Valley, west of Castle Dale in Emery County, Utah.
