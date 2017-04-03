Bethel 3, SunAd join to help - Carbon...

Bethel 3, SunAd join to help - Carbon Caring for Kids'

Bethel 3 Job's Daughters International of Price gathered after their meeting on Sunday to work on their current community service project, which is to bag food for the "Carbon Caring for Kids" program. This program provides weekend meals for those children in Carbon County who are on free breakfast and lunch at their school.

