Sudden storm surprises drivers
A sudden, intense rain and hail storm Thursday resulted in localized street flooding, power bumps that left many traffic signals flashing, and several traffic accidents in a three mile section of the SR-6 bypass highway. Emergency responders were first dispatched to a rollover accident at milepost 238 just after noon, and while en route, received a call of another slide-off near the West Price interchange.
