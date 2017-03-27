Sudden storm surprises drivers

Sudden storm surprises drivers

A sudden, intense rain and hail storm Thursday resulted in localized street flooding, power bumps that left many traffic signals flashing, and several traffic accidents in a three mile section of the SR-6 bypass highway. Emergency responders were first dispatched to a rollover accident at milepost 238 just after noon, and while en route, received a call of another slide-off near the West Price interchange.

