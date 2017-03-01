Price plans improvements on Terrace Hills BMX track
The Price city council is hoping to have plans finalized and approved in the near future for an improvement in the BMX bike track in the Terrace Hills park. The city waiting for approval of environmental plan which has been submitted to the Sagebrush Trails and Services company which is handling the basic design work.
