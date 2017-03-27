Cleveland-Lloyd Dinosaur Quarry open for Visitor season
The Bureau of Land Management Price Field Office welcomes visitors to the Cleveland Lloyd Dinosaur Quarry which is now open. The Quarry will be open this spring season on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is a $5 per adult fee for admission to the site to help cover a portion of the operating costs.
