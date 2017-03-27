BLM to lead archaeological field trips
These trips are suitable for kids of all ages, although parents with very young children should be aware these trips entail some hiking over rough terrain. A Join BLM Regional Paleontologist Greg McDonald Saturday afternoon or Sunday morning on an exploration of Fossil Point, a colorful Jurassic fossil bed located approximately 13 miles south of Green River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Emery County Progress.
Add your comments below
Price Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Commuter City in Utah? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|SMPreston
|1
|Fight over money led to fatal stabbing, Price p... (May '12)
|Apr '16
|athenawp49
|7
|Utah judge who ordered baby removed from lesbia... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|NorCal Native
|4
|After outcry, judge reverses order taking baby ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Pattysboi
|8
|Judge who ordered baby taken away from gay fost... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|NE Jade
|6
|So many questions about kissing... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|usufreshman
|1
|Notre Dame School Bus VW 1963 campervan (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Formula 1kid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Price Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC