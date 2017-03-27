A dog-gone good story
Malyn Brady of Elmo was happy to get her car back after it was stolen but she was even happier for the return of her dog, Hazel, who was in the back seat when the red PT Cruiser was stolen from Gas N Go in Price on March 18. Malyn, who works at the convenience store, said she parked in back to add air to a tire, and went inside for a drink and a snack, and to check her work schedule. While in the store, a friend phoned to alert her that the vehicle was being driven by someone unknown to them.
