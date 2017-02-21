Man recently released from prison is ...

Man recently released from prison is arrested after threatening Price officers, police say

Wednesday Feb 8

A man who allegedly confronted two Price police officers with a pair of kitchen shears was safely taken into custody after being hit twice with a Taser, according to police. Jimmy Jack Olson, 33, of Price, was arrested for investigation of disorderly conduct, failing to obey the commands of officers and drug-related charges.

