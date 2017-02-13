Governor pledges to create rural jobs
Governor Gary Herbert said he has a goal of creating 25,000 new jobs over the next four years in rural Utah. The Governor's comments came during Rural Day on the Hill in conjunction with County Officials Day Friday at the State Capitol.
