Brief Mormon history found in war-torn Aleppo
Deseret Morning News February 4, 2017 Saturday Brief Mormon history found in war-torn Aleppo by Jason Swensen Church News staff writer ALEPPO, SYRIA In recent years, the Syrian city of Aleppo has been a staging ground of death, violence and horror. Civil war has claimed tens of thousands of lives and legions have been forced to flee this ancient city - contributing to a global refugee crisis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.
Add your comments below
Price Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Commuter City in Utah? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|SMPreston
|1
|Fight over money led to fatal stabbing, Price p... (May '12)
|Apr '16
|athenawp49
|7
|Utah judge who ordered baby removed from lesbia... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|NorCal Native
|4
|After outcry, judge reverses order taking baby ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Pattysboi
|8
|Judge who ordered baby taken away from gay fost... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|NE Jade
|6
|So many questions about kissing... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|usufreshman
|1
|Notre Dame School Bus VW 1963 campervan (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Formula 1kid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Price Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC