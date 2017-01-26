Kraync Motor Co. celebrates 72nd anniversary in Price
Following in his dad's and uncle's footsteps, Karl Kraync is celebrating the 72nd anniversary of Kraync Motor Company in Price. Starting in 1945, Kraync's father Frank Kraync Sr. and his uncle Vennie Slocko started their car dealership at 98 South 300 East.
