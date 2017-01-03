Commissioner Sitterud sworn in: parti...

Commissioner Sitterud sworn in: participates in first meeting

Emery County Commissioner Lynn Sitterud was present at his first commission meeting as an elected official. He was sworn in at noon on Jan. 3 by Brenda Tuttle, county clerk.

