Carbon's first baby of 2017

Castleview Hospital welcomed its first baby of 2017 Monday, January 2 at 7:06 a.m. when Boston Paul Hansen was born. Born to Price parents Eric and Abbie Hansen, Boston Paul is their first child and was due on the January 26, but arrived early.

