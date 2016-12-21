Carbon's first baby of 2017
Castleview Hospital welcomed its first baby of 2017 Monday, January 2 at 7:06 a.m. when Boston Paul Hansen was born. Born to Price parents Eric and Abbie Hansen, Boston Paul is their first child and was due on the January 26, but arrived early.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Price Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Commuter City in Utah? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|SMPreston
|1
|Fight over money led to fatal stabbing, Price p... (May '12)
|Apr '16
|athenawp49
|7
|Utah judge who ordered baby removed from lesbia... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|NorCal Native
|4
|After outcry, judge reverses order taking baby ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Pattysboi
|8
|Judge who ordered baby taken away from gay fost... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|NE Jade
|6
|So many questions about kissing... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|usufreshman
|1
|Notre Dame School Bus VW 1963 campervan (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Formula 1kid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Price Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC