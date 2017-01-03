A year's work creates a directory of ...

A year's work creates a directory of Helper's eternal residents

Doris Prettyman hasn't been idle in her retirement. She has been patiently working for a full year on a community service project for Helper City and for the benefit of anyone who has loved ones interred in the city cemetery.

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Warning for Carbon County was issued at January 10 at 5:58AM MST

