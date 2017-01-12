a Mixed Blessing Falls on Castle Country
A seemingly endless stream of moisture from far out in the Pacific continues to produce snow, with intermittent rain, over much of Utah and the West. The latest round of storms produced six to eight inches in valley locations, and has piled the snow more than four feet deep in the higher elevations of the Wasatch Plateau.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Advocate.
