Police arrest suspect, seize drugs in Price

Price Police have taken a substantial amount of drugs off the street with the seizure of almost a pound of marijuana and slightly more than an ounce of methamphetamine. According to a news release from the Price City Police Department, 43-year old Ryan Scott Ferguson of Sunnyside was arrested after being pulled over just after midnight on December 9. Officer Nick Parker stopped the vehicle at 400 South and 400 East in Price when Public Safety Dispatch confirmed there was no insurance coverage, and the registration had been revoked.

