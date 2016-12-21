Police arrest burglary suspect

Price and Helper Police have tracked down a suspect following an investigation into the November 28 burglary of the National 9 Motel in Price. 54-year old Randall Lynn Misner of Helper was arrested last Friday and booked into the Carbon County Jail on charges of Burglary of a Business, Theft, Criminal Mischief and Possession of Burglary Tools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Advocate.