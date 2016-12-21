No injuries reported in accident at 300 East, 100 North
Price City Police is investigating a motor vehicle accident that took place on Monday afternoon December 19 around 2:00 pm. A White Acadia driven by Price resident, Carla Saccomano was traveling eastbound when she reached the light at the intersection of 300 East and 100 North and went through the red light.
