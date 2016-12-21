Could college - adopt' Carbon High School?
There's a movement under way to explore the possibility of getting a new campus for Carbon High School by making it part of USU Eastern . The idea, as outlined by USUE Chancellor Joe Peterson and University Trustee Frank Peczuh at the last Carbon School Board meeting, is that as part of the college, there would be land available that the college owns off Cedar Hills Drive in Price and a new avenue of financing throught the Utah Legislature.
