Could college - adopt' Carbon High Sc...

Could college - adopt' Carbon High School?

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 8 Read more: Sun Advocate

There's a movement under way to explore the possibility of getting a new campus for Carbon High School by making it part of USU Eastern . The idea, as outlined by USUE Chancellor Joe Peterson and University Trustee Frank Peczuh at the last Carbon School Board meeting, is that as part of the college, there would be land available that the college owns off Cedar Hills Drive in Price and a new avenue of financing throught the Utah Legislature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Price Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best Commuter City in Utah? (Jun '16) Jun '16 SMPreston 1
News Fight over money led to fatal stabbing, Price p... (May '12) Apr '16 athenawp49 7
News Utah judge who ordered baby removed from lesbia... (Jan '16) Jan '16 NorCal Native 4
News After outcry, judge reverses order taking baby ... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Pattysboi 8
News Judge who ordered baby taken away from gay fost... (Nov '15) Nov '15 NE Jade 6
So many questions about kissing... (Oct '15) Oct '15 usufreshman 1
Notre Dame School Bus VW 1963 campervan (Jan '15) Jan '15 Formula 1kid 1
See all Price Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Price Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Carbon County was issued at December 24 at 10:38PM MST

Price Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Price Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Price, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,256 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,530

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC