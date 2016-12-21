Cleveland/Lloyd Dino Quarry artist in...

Cleveland/Lloyd Dino Quarry artist in residence

Tuesday Dec 6

The Bureau of Land Management Price Field Office invites the public to a reception highlighting the artwork and contributions of artists in the Cleveland-Lloyd Dinosaur Quarry Artists-in-Residence Program. This free public event will be held on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Prehistoric Museum in Price, Utah.

Price, UT

