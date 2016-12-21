Boys and Girls Club reduction in force expected to reduce overhead expenses
After almost three years at the helm, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Carbon County Josie Luke has resigned, effective Monday, December 5. Luke has not said what prompted the move. She said on a personal level she is sad about it, but on a professional level she did not want any negative connotations and had "no comment."
