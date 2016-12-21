(Tribune file photo by Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) A large...
The Salt Lake Tribune) A large statue of a single miner with pick axe stands over the Carbon County Coal Miners' Memorial in Price, one of many sculptures that Helper artist Gary Prazen produced during his lifetime. He died earlier this month and will be honored Saturday at Carbon Country Club.
Price Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Commuter City in Utah? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|SMPreston
|1
|Fight over money led to fatal stabbing, Price p... (May '12)
|Apr '16
|athenawp49
|7
|Utah judge who ordered baby removed from lesbia... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|NorCal Native
|4
|After outcry, judge reverses order taking baby ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Pattysboi
|8
|Judge who ordered baby taken away from gay fost... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|NE Jade
|6
|So many questions about kissing... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|usufreshman
|1
|Notre Dame School Bus VW 1963 campervan (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Formula 1kid
|1
