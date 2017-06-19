Tobacco tax cuts burn Gov. Dayton

Tobacco tax cuts burn Gov. Dayton

Friday Jun 9 Read more: Business North

When Gov. Mark Dayton used his line-item veto authority to cut funding for the House and Senate for the next two years, he cited a number of issues he wanted the Legislature to revisit. One that he called "galling and indefensible" is a provision in the tax bill to reduce the maximum tax of $3.50 on premium cigars to just 50 cents.

