Lawmakers wrap up grueling special session

Sen. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids, tried to hold back a yawn at 6:52 a.m. as the Senate neared its special session adjournment deadline today with major bills unresolved. ST. PAUL - Despite plenty of fits and starts, Minnesota lawmakers finished their special session work this morning, passing a $46 billion budget bill and a $1 billion statewide construction package.

