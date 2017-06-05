Lawmakers wrap up grueling special session
Sen. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids, tried to hold back a yawn at 6:52 a.m. as the Senate neared its special session adjournment deadline today with major bills unresolved. ST. PAUL - Despite plenty of fits and starts, Minnesota lawmakers finished their special session work this morning, passing a $46 billion budget bill and a $1 billion statewide construction package.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Preston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fountain Drinks (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Soda Jerk
|1
|Murder-Suicide In Minn.-Iowa Border Town (Oct '06)
|Jun '16
|Mylissa June
|7
|Review: Avian Acres' Wild Bird Supply (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Ldeboer
|1
|Orval Amdahl, 95, of Lanesboro (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|dick brown class...
|1
|Apparent suicide of Canton, MN woman (Aug '14)
|Feb '15
|Ann-Marie
|7
|Speaker of the House makes visit to area (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|See The Real Prob...
|1
|Review: Stortz Satellite LLC (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Preston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC