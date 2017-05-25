Five things to do this weekend
Six different bluegrass bands take the stage during the Southeast Minnesota Bluegrass Association's May Festival , Friday through Sunday at Cushion's Peak Campground, 18696 State Highway 16, Houston. Tickets $10-$20.
