Root River Church of the Brethren congregation opts to close church

CHARLIE WARNER/NEWS LEADER The Root River Church of the Brethren, which served the rural Preston/Harmony area for more than 160 years, will hold its last service on Saturday, April 22. The closing of many small rural churches has become all too familiar throughout the United States. Unfortunately, Fillmore County is not immune to this regrettable occurrence.

