Root River Church of the Brethren congregation opts to close church
CHARLIE WARNER/NEWS LEADER The Root River Church of the Brethren, which served the rural Preston/Harmony area for more than 160 years, will hold its last service on Saturday, April 22. The closing of many small rural churches has become all too familiar throughout the United States. Unfortunately, Fillmore County is not immune to this regrettable occurrence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Republican-Leader.
Add your comments below
Preston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fountain Drinks
|Nov '16
|Soda Jerk
|1
|Murder-Suicide In Minn.-Iowa Border Town (Oct '06)
|Jun '16
|Mylissa June
|7
|Review: Avian Acres' Wild Bird Supply (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Ldeboer
|1
|Orval Amdahl, 95, of Lanesboro (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|dick brown class...
|1
|Apparent suicide of Canton, MN woman (Aug '14)
|Feb '15
|Ann-Marie
|7
|Speaker of the House makes visit to area (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|See The Real Prob...
|1
|Review: Stortz Satellite LLC (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Preston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC