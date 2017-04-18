Preston Council holds annual Board of Appeals and Equalization, updated on city hall projects
Prior to its regular meeting on Monday, April 17, the Preston City Council held its annual Board of Appeal and Equalization, which provides an opportunity for local business owners and residents to address the council and Fillmore County property appraiser Brian Hoff about the assessed value of their property. The house rate for Preston increased by one dollar to $56 per square foot.
