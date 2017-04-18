Lawmakers question spending priorities

Lawmakers question spending priorities

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Post-Bulletin

Water spills over the Lanesboro Dam Wednesday evening. The dam, which is in need of repair, brought several DFL lawmakers to Lanesboro to talk about the state budget and environmental bills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Preston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fountain Drinks Nov '16 Soda Jerk 1
News Murder-Suicide In Minn.-Iowa Border Town (Oct '06) Jun '16 Mylissa June 7
Review: Avian Acres' Wild Bird Supply (Jul '15) Jul '15 Ldeboer 1
News Orval Amdahl, 95, of Lanesboro (Mar '15) Mar '15 dick brown class... 1
Apparent suicide of Canton, MN woman (Aug '14) Feb '15 Ann-Marie 7
News Speaker of the House makes visit to area (Feb '15) Feb '15 See The Real Prob... 1
Review: Stortz Satellite LLC (Jun '14) Jun '14 Thomas 1
See all Preston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Preston Forum Now

Preston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Preston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Preston, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,351 • Total comments across all topics: 280,453,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC