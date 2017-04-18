Eagle Bluff to host sustainable home tour through three area homes on April 22
CHARLIE WARNER/NEWS LEADER This super efficient home, overlooking the Root River valley several miles north of Preston, was built by Joel and Barbara Mielke. It is one of three homes that will be part of the Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center's Sustainable Home Tour on Saturday, April 22. Imagine being able to cut heating and cooling costs by nearly 80 percent! That's exactly what Joe Deden was able to do with his home that overlooks the Root River northwest of Lanesboro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Republican-Leader.
Add your comments below
Preston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fountain Drinks
|Nov '16
|Soda Jerk
|1
|Murder-Suicide In Minn.-Iowa Border Town (Oct '06)
|Jun '16
|Mylissa June
|7
|Review: Avian Acres' Wild Bird Supply (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Ldeboer
|1
|Orval Amdahl, 95, of Lanesboro (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|dick brown class...
|1
|Apparent suicide of Canton, MN woman (Aug '14)
|Feb '15
|Ann-Marie
|7
|Speaker of the House makes visit to area (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|See The Real Prob...
|1
|Review: Stortz Satellite LLC (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Preston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC