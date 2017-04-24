Commissioners updated on progress of veterans home in Fillmore County

TCR/GRETCHEN MENSINK LOVEJOY Sam Smith of CEDA, Rep. Greg Davids, R-Preston, and Cathy Enerson, also of CEDA, present information regarding the effort to bring a veterans' home to Fillmore County during the Fillmore County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, April 11. Fillmore County commissioners received an update on the progress of efforts to bring a state veterans home to the county during their meeting on Tuesday, April 11. Sam Smith, of Community and Economic Development Associates , who functions as the county's economic development director, fellow CEDA economic development director Cathy Enerson, and Rep. Greg Davids, R-Preston, brought forward their news and sought direction from the board on how to proceed in regards to garnering support for the project at the state Capitol.

