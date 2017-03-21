Veterans home bill makes more progres...

Veterans home bill makes more progress in House

The bill for a veterans home in Fillmore County was approved in the Minnesota House State Government Finance Committee Thursday, March 16. Rep. Greg Davids, R-Preston, and Fillmore County Veterans Service Officer Jason Marquardt went before the committee Thursday to present House File 79. The bill wasn't scheduled to be voted on until Friday, March 17, said Marquardt, but the committee chairperson requested a vote on Thursday and all agreed. "This is good news for Fillmore County as to date this is the farthest we have come on the project," said Marquardt.

